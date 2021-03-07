“For whoever has been born of God overcomes the world; and this is the victory that has overcome the world: our faith.”
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
- Longview man gets 20-year federal prison sentence for child porn
- Dream big: Actor, singer, author visits hometown students in Longview
