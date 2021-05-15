You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well.”

Psalm 139:13-14

