“See to it that there is no one who takes you captive through philosophy and empty deception in accordance with human tradition, in accordance with the elementary principles of the world, rather than in accordance with Christ.”
Today's Bible verse
“See to it that there is no one who takes you captive through philosophy and empty deception in accordance with human tradition, in accordance with the elementary principles of the world, rather than in accordance with Christ.”
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Game changer': Gap Inc. to build $140-million facility in Longview
- Lawsuit against Longview doctor charged with child sex crimes expanded
- Abbott weighs lifting mask mandate
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
- Longview Regional Medical Center names new CEO
- LEDCO, city, county, LISD to consider negotiations for 'Project Double'
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- Police Beat: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
- Asbury House in Longview gets new executive director
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.