Today's Bible verse Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “ ‘You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you.’ ”John 15:3 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments “ ‘You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you.’ ”John 15:3 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDickey's Barbecue Pit opens in LongviewDivorces granted: Jan. 23-27, 2023Eastman Chemical Co. considers $800 million project at Longview plantTatum Music hopes to move back to longtime Longview location for anniversaryLawsuits filed: Jan. 23-27, 2023Longtime city of Longview attorney to retirePolice seeking help in locating missing manElite Repeats a way of life for Longview small business ownerJudgments: Jan. 23-27, 2023Business Beat: New Healthcare Express location planned Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition