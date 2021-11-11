You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“God thunders wondrously with His voice, Doing great things which we do not comprehend. For to the snow He says, ‘Fall on the earth,’ And to the downpour and the rain, ‘Be strong.’ “

Job 37:5-6

