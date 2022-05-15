“For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well.”
Today's Bible verse
“For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Woman was unresponsive, had ‘very low’ vital signs in Gregg County Jail before death
- Opposition emerges to proposed beer garden/sports complex in Longview
- Access issue stops sale of long-vacant former Holiday Inn property on Estes Parkway
- Longview council approves controversial zoning request related to proposed beer garden/sports complex
- Longview ISD board approves salary increases, signing bonuses
- Interstate 20 to be closed overnight between Longview, Hallsville
- Business Beat: Gap job fair Wednesday
- Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals
- Longview police operation aims to curtail speeding, racing, red-light violations
- Some remains of Stroh Brewery in Longview targeted for demolition