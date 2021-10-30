You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

"Therefore I urge you, brothers and sisters, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship."

Romans 12:1

