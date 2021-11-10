“ ‘Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, They shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be like wool.’ “
Isaiah 1:18
“ ‘Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, They shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be like wool.’ “
Isaiah 1:18
“ ‘Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, They shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be like wool.’ “
Isaiah 1:18