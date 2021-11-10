You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“ ‘Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, They shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be like wool.’ “

Isaiah 1:18

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“ ‘Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, They shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be like wool.’ “

Isaiah 1:18

Featured Businesses

Find a local business