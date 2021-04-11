You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Therefore I speak to them in parables; because while seeing they do not see, and while hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand.”

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Therefore I speak to them in parables; because while seeing they do not see, and while hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business