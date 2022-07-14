“Nevertheless, the firm foundation of God stands, having this seal: ‘The Lord knows those who are His;’ and, ‘Everyone who names the name of the Lord is to keep away from wickedness.’ ”
2 Timothy 2:19
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 6:34 am
