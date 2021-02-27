You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

"You too have done evil, even more than your forefathers; for behold, each one of you is following the stubbornness of his own evil heart, without listening to Me."

Jeremiah 16:12

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

"You too have done evil, even more than your forefathers; for behold, each one of you is following the stubbornness of his own evil heart, without listening to Me."

Jeremiah 16:12

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business