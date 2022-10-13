 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Jesus answered and said to them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent.’ “

John 6:29

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Jesus answered and said to them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent.’ “

John 6:29