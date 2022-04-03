“By faith Abraham, when he was called, obeyed by going out to a place which he was to receive for an inheritance; and he left, not knowing where he was going. By faith he lived as a stranger in the land of promise, as in a foreign land, living in tents with Isaac and Jacob, fellow heirs of the same promise ...”
Today's Bible verse
“By faith Abraham, when he was called, obeyed by going out to a place which he was to receive for an inheritance; and he left, not knowing where he was going. By faith he lived as a stranger in the land of promise, as in a foreign land, living in tents with Isaac and Jacob, fellow heirs of the same promise ...”
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify suspect, victims in Longview double homicide
- Police: Truck linked to double homicide found in Gregg County
- State investigating abuse, neglect allegations within Longview ISD charter school system
- Documents: Longview homicide victim recorded own shooting
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Police: Longview double homicide suspect shoots, kills himself
- Longview man indicted in 2019 death of man directing traffic around Loop 281 wreck
- Police investigating shooting that injured one person in North Longview
- Creighton student who died from crash injuries is remembered for helping children with cancer
- Things to do: Downtown Live, Craw Fest and more in Longview this weekend