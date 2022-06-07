Today's Bible verse Jun 7, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Therefore, encourage one another and build one another up, just as you also are doing.”1 Thessalonians 5:11 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Jun 7, 2022 47 min ago Comments “Therefore, encourage one another and build one another up, just as you also are doing.”1 Thessalonians 5:11 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFederal lawsuit: Longview tax business falsely claimed at least $53M in credits, refundsGregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several warrantsFamily returning to pits at iconic Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly AvenueReport: Female Gregg County Jail inmate on suicide watch killed herselfFormer Lady Lobo basketball standout arrested on murder charge in LouisianaBusiness Beat: Chuy's begins Longview permittingPolice looking for suspects after two people injured in shooting at Longview apartmentsGreat Texas Balloon Race increases special shape inflationsSunbird Barbecue announces new location in LongviewPermitting proceeds with $24 million application for Aviagen's Longview hatchery Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business