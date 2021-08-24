You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

”But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness,

faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”

Galatians 5:22-23

