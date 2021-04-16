You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not carry out the desire of the flesh. For the desire of the flesh is against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; for these are in opposition to one another ...”

Galatians 5:16-17

