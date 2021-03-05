You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“So I say to you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks, it will be opened.”

Luke 11:9-10

