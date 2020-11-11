You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“The world is passing away and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God continues to live forever.”

1 John 2:17

Today's Bible verse

“The world is passing away and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God continues to live forever.”

1 John 2:17

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business