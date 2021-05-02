You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’”

“For God has not called us for impurity, but in sanctification.”

1 Thessalonians 4:7

