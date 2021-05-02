“Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’”
“For God has not called us for impurity, but in sanctification.”
1 Thessalonians 4:7
- Former Longview ISD teacher gets life sentence for child sex assault
- Parents: Toddler in coma after falling into Kilgore hotel hot tub
- New Longview development, 'The Crossing at Main and Main,' attracts restaurants, retailers
- Officers respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Longview man identified, charged in Gregg County shooting
- End of the line: Railroad company to replace 117-year-old iron bridge over Sabine River
- Family of East Texas child pulled from hot tub braces for worst; toddler has 'minimal' brain function
- Pilot who died in Rusk County plane crash retired from American Airlines
- Eminent domain hearing involving Longview business delayed
