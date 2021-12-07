Today's Bible verse Dec 7, 2021 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”Matthew 6:33 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Dec 7, 2021 55 min ago Comments “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”Matthew 6:33 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting deathJury finds Longview man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting deathSecond suspect in 2018 Longview shooting death pleads guilty, gets 20-year prison sentenceDowntown Longview streets to close Thursday evening ahead of Christmas paradeEast Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girlLongview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South AfricaTestimony begins in trial of man accused in 2018 Longview murderStallard: I'm fed up with the perfect peopleRetired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business