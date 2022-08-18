Today's Bible verse Aug 18, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth."John 17:17 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Aug 18, 2022 29 min ago Comments "Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth."John 17:17 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan who twice ran for Longview City Council seat arrested on child pornography chargePolice arrest suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old at Longview apartmentsArgument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document showsAdapting for the futureApartment complex in West Longview to expandYouTube car flipper visits Longview to buy classic ridesDream of helping children becoming a realityLake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency planLet's get it started: Longview ISD convocation gets staff excited for new school year2022 TEA Grades: How Gregg County Schools did Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition