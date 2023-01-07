 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it has run its course, brings forth death.”

James 1:14-15

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it has run its course, brings forth death.”

James 1:14-15