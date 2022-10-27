 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“Indeed, all who want to live in a godly way in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil people and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.”

2 Timothy 3:12-13

