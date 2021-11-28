TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”
Colossians 3:16
