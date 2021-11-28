You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”

Colossians 3:16

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”

Colossians 3:16

Featured Businesses

Find a local business