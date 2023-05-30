 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Now in case a countryman of yours becomes poor and his means among you falter, then you are to sustain him, like a stranger or a resident, so that he may live with you.”

Today's Bible verse

“Now in case a countryman of yours becomes poor and his means among you falter, then you are to sustain him, like a stranger or a resident, so that he may live with you.”