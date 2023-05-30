“Now in case a countryman of yours becomes poor and his means among you falter, then you are to sustain him, like a stranger or a resident, so that he may live with you.”
Today's Bible verse
“Now in case a countryman of yours becomes poor and his means among you falter, then you are to sustain him, like a stranger or a resident, so that he may live with you.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor set to close Longview steel mill
- Lego business brings bricks, parties, more to Longview
- Simpson: Honor and Humility. Where are they?
- PHOTOS: Pine Tree High School graduation
- Longview Longfellows to present 10 debutantes
- Longview police detain suspect in fatal shooting
- New Frenchy's restaurant in Longview a family affair
- Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Longview shooting
- High school graduate series: Spring Hill senior overcomes loss of father to 'grow and evolve'
- Divorces granted: May 15-19, 2023