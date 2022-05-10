Today's Bible verse May 10, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Better is a poor person who walks in his integrity than one who is crooked in speech and is a fool.”Proverbs 19:1 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse May 10, 2022 53 min ago Comments “Better is a poor person who walks in his integrity than one who is crooked in speech and is a fool.”Proverbs 19:1 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOfficial: Gregg County woman charged with murder dies after 'medical emergency' in jail'Mexicajun' restaurant planned for former Johnny Cace's building in LongviewDinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through LocalsCity of Longview bond passes as Longview ISD measures fail; Gamboa wins District 5 council seatNew owners of 90-year-old Hurst Home in Longview open to seeking historical designationLIVE: NWS reports damage after tornado event in Rusk CountyPolice looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit-and-run in LongviewLongview firm helps secure $41.8 million patent caseBusiness Beat: Five Below sets summer openingPolice ID man killed in crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business