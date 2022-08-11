 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“My son, be attentive to my words; incline your ear to my sayings. Let them not escape from your sight; keep them within your heart. For they are life to those who find them, and healing to all their flesh.”

Proverbs 4:20-22

