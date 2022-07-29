Today's Bible verse Jul 29, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.”Philippians 3:14 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jul 29, 2022 6 min ago Comments “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.”Philippians 3:14 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaking the leap: Cottage baker opens Longview locationDiehard Blues fan sues team, claims they sold thousands in mislabeled merchandiseBusiness Beat: Five Below open in LongviewNew apartments planned on Toler Road in LongviewPolice arrest man in West Longview shooting that injured one personLongview council OKs construction at Delia Drive at Page Road/Loop 281Five Below opens in LongviewSTAAR scores for students at Gregg County school districts improve after pandemic dipsCity of Longview to release records at center of lawsuitNew public charter high school in Longview helps advance students' education Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition