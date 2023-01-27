Today's Bible verse Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.”James 4:10 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.”James 4:10 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness Beat: Tex-Mex restaurant opens in Pine Tree areaKansas loses population as neighboring states gainDivorces granted: Jan. 8-14, 2023Longtime educator files for seat on Longview ISD board of trusteesLISD approves 2023-24 school calendarRLM General Contractors sees bright future in East TexasStallard: A busload of heartache and hard knocks'Buzzard' spotted in Kilgore turns out to be bald eagleLONGHORNS VISIT: Sarkisian visits Pine Tree campusLongview ISD set to offer free plumbing classes for adults Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition