“Therefore, having these promises, beloved, let’s cleanse ourselves from all defilement of flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.”
2 Corinthians 7:1
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 103F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 7:12 am
“Therefore, having these promises, beloved, let’s cleanse ourselves from all defilement of flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.”
2 Corinthians 7:1