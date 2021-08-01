You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of a man, but of God.”

John 1:12-13

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of a man, but of God.”

John 1:12-13

Featured Businesses

Find a local business