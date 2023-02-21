Today's Bible verse Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “One who conceals an offense seeks love, But one who repeats a matter separates close friends.” Proverbs 17:9 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments “One who conceals an offense seeks love, But one who repeats a matter separates close friends.”Proverbs 17:9 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne person taken to hospital after Longview shootingDickey's Barbecue Pit returns to Longview with experienced leadersLongview Regional Medical Center buys freestanding ERBusiness Beat: New Korean barbecue progressesThings to do in East Texas this weekendNew Chick-fil-A set to open in East Texas cityDivorces granted: Feb. 6-10, 202326-year-old Longview man arrested after shootingEast Texas Speakers Forum to present 'An Evening with Patrick Mahomes'Longview bank: Beware of circulating fake currency Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition