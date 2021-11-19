Today's Bible verse Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you.”John 15:3 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments “You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you.”John 15:3 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesActor and Longview native Heath Freeman dies at 44Longview man, 29, charged with indecency with a childLongview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a childWoman accused in Longview stabbing has history with victim, documents showYouTube competitive eater conquers Butcher Shop's burger challengeLongview woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbingLongview man killed in Marion County motorcycle crashUPDATE: One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in LongviewCold front to push Longview-area temps down into 30sOfficials ID woman killed Friday morning in crash on Texas 300 between Longview, Gilmer Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business