Today's Bible verse Dec 24, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “For whoever wants to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.”Matthew 16:25 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Dec 24, 2021 51 min ago Comments “For whoever wants to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.”Matthew 16:25 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview ISD teachers awarded with incentive checksCarmela's Magical Santa Land operator says unauthorized vendors disrupting vehicle lineCrews respond to fire at Longview apartment complexNew Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from developmentPolice investigating after Longview man shot, killed50 years later, teachers and students recall 'trying time' of full Longview ISD integrationKilgore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating womanLongview man killed in single-vehicle crash in Rusk CountyLongview police asking help to find suspect in armed robbery at Gilmer Road WalmartLongview sisters make waves in Fort Worth real estate Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business