Today's Bible verse Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”Luke 19:10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”Luke 19:10 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Longview husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide'World has passed us by': Longtime Longview furniture store to closeNational Weather Service puts Longview on alertBusiness: Diagnostic Clinic plans new homeLobos' Tatum cuts list down to 7Iconic 1970s estate in Gladewater becomes public event venueDivorces granted: April 10-14, 2023School: Missing Longview man is one of its teachersLongview nursing student wins new car in Kilgore College contestJoyce Crane fined in 2022 employee death at Eastman Chemical Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition