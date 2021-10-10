You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

Today’s Bible verse

“You shall follow the Lord your God and fear Him; and you shall keep His commandments, listen to His voice, serve Him, and cling to Him.”

Deuteronomy 13:4

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

Today’s Bible verse

“You shall follow the Lord your God and fear Him; and you shall keep His commandments, listen to His voice, serve Him, and cling to Him.”

Deuteronomy 13:4

Featured Businesses

Find a local business