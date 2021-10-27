You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“All Scripture is inspired by God and

beneficial for teaching, for rebuke, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man or woman of God may be fully capable, equipped for every good work.”

2 Timothy 3:16-17

