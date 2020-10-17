You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him ...”

John 8:44

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him ...”

John 8:44

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business