“... But sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, but with gentleness and respect ...”
1 Peter 3:15
Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 6:17 am
“... But sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, but with gentleness and respect ...”
1 Peter 3:15
“... But sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, but with gentleness and respect ...”
1 Peter 3:15