 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“If you do well, will your face not be cheerful? And if you do not do well, sin is lurking at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it.”

Genesis 4:7

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“If you do well, will your face not be cheerful? And if you do not do well, sin is lurking at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it.”

Genesis 4:7