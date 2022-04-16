TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“If you do well, will your face not be cheerful? And if you do not do well, sin is lurking at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it.”
Genesis 4:7
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 6:10 am
