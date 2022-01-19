Today's Bible verse Jan 19, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “For though I am free from all people, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I may gain more.”1 Corinthians 9:19 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Jan 19, 2022 31 min ago Comments “For though I am free from all people, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I may gain more.”1 Corinthians 9:19 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan arrested after Gregg County wreck kills 2-year-old, injures 3 othersLongview man killed in rollover crash on Loop 281Police: Man jailed in girlfriend's death after shooting at Longview apartmentPolice respond to two major wrecks early Tuesday in LongviewCharter of long-closed Longview masonic lodge resurrectedKilgore man jailed on intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal Smith County crashLongview housing market tight, prices on the riseCOVID-19 testing in East Texas: Where to goBusiness Beat: Monsour wins $23 million verdictCity of Longview reorganization sets new salaries Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business