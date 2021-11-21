“Come, let’s sing for joy to the Lord, let’s shout joyfully to the rock of our salvation. Let’s come before His presence with a song of thanksgiving, let’s shout joyfully to Him in songs with instruments.”
Today's Bible verse
“Come, let’s sing for joy to the Lord, let’s shout joyfully to the rock of our salvation. Let’s come before His presence with a song of thanksgiving, let’s shout joyfully to Him in songs with instruments.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Actor and Longview native Heath Freeman dies at 44
- Longview man, 29, charged with indecency with a child
- Woman accused in Longview stabbing has history with victim, documents show
- Longview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child
- Business Beat: Hook & Reel opens in Longview
- YouTube competitive eater conquers Butcher Shop's burger challenge
- Longview woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
- ET Football: Longview vs. Lancaster
- Longview man killed in Marion County motorcycle crash
- UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Longview