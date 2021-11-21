You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Come, let’s sing for joy to the Lord, let’s shout joyfully to the rock of our salvation. Let’s come before His presence with a song of thanksgiving, let’s shout joyfully to Him in songs with instruments.”

