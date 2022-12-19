Today's Bible verse Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “And Jesus rebuked him, and the demon came out of him, and the boy was healed at once.”Matthew 17:18 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments “And Jesus rebuked him, and the demon came out of him, and the boy was healed at once.”Matthew 17:18 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer Lobo King headed to Georgia TechLongview man killed in Tyler crashLIVE: Carthage captures state championshipLIVE: Suspected tornado moves through Gregg CountyLongview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'Tornado rolls through Elysian Fields areaLongview ISD awards teachers more than $5M in incentive payBusiness Beat: Temporary Camfil location to open in LongviewLongview mayor in ICU after 'recent health event'Grand jury clears Kilgore officer in fatal shooting at Longview ER Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition