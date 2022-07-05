Today's Bible verse Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”2 Corinthians 3:17 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”2 Corinthians 3:17 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThree former employees arrested in Longview ISD charter school system abuse caseLongtime downtown Longview restaurant to close temporarily on Mondays2022 All East Texas Baseball TeamDocument: East Texan admitted role in deadly smuggling operation2022 All-East Texas Softball TeamSheriff: Suspect in Hallsville manhunt walked up behind woman, put a shotgun to her backGroup gathers in Longview to demonstrate for women's rights, protest Roe decision'Dream come true': Kilgore College Rangerettes select 36 new members for 83rd linePolice: Suspects pepper sprayed Longview Mall store employee, made off with jewelryDiffering opinions lead to divide of United Methodist Church; local pastors say core vision remains unchanged Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business