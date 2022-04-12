 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“Likewise, you who are younger, be subject to the elders. Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’”

1 Peter 5:5

