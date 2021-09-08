You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“We proclaim Him, admonishing every person and teaching every person with all wisdom, so that we may present every person complete in Christ.”

Colossians 1:28

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“We proclaim Him, admonishing every person and teaching every person with all wisdom, so that we may present every person complete in Christ.”

Colossians 1:28

Featured Businesses

Find a local business