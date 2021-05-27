You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming for baptism, he said to them, ‘You offspring of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Therefore produce fruit consistent with repentance ...”

Matthew 3:7-8

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming for baptism, he said to them, ‘You offspring of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Therefore produce fruit consistent with repentance ...”

Matthew 3:7-8

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business