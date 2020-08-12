You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“By faith Noah, being warned by God about things not yet seen, in reverence prepared an ark for the salvation of his household, by which he condemned the world, and became an heir of the righteousness which is according to faith.”

Hebrews 11:7

