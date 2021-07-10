You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.”

Ephesians 3:20-21

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.”

Ephesians 3:20-21

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business