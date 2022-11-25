 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“ ‘Why do you not understand what I am saying? It is because you cannot listen to My word.’ ”

John 8:43

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“ ‘Why do you not understand what I am saying? It is because you cannot listen to My word.’ ”

John 8:43