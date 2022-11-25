Today's Bible verse Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“ ‘Why do you not understand what I am saying? It is because you cannot listen to My word.’ ”John 8:43 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“ ‘Why do you not understand what I am saying? It is because you cannot listen to My word.’ ”John 8:43 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPat's Belle Pepper Cafe in Longview closing; owner plans next chapterBucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East TexasKC Rangerettes to perform with Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day ParadeBusiness Beat: Jaggers seeking drive-thru approvalPHOTOS: Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway in LongviewSaweetie quit social media 'to protect her mental health'Pump the Brakes initiative: Crashes down, red light citations way upLongview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lightingPolice: Marshall man charged in store shooting kills himselfOfficials: Missing Smith County child safely located Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition